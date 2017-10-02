Sponsorship deal for South of Scotland league

The South of Scotland Football League have announced a sponsorship agreement for season 2017/18 with Only Sport Ltd.

The league competition will now be known as the South of Scotland Football League Sponsored by Only Sport Ltd. The agreement was signed by Colin Holden, President of SSFL, and Ian McCallum, Director of Only Sport Ltd, and is the first time in recent years that the South League has been sponsored.

Established in 2006 the company are a family run business recognising a demand in football for high quality team wear at a reasonable price. League secretary Richard Osborne said “We look forward to a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Only Sport Ltd that will mean the League Champions and the club with the best disciplinary record receiving a reward annually.”