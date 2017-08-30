South sides launch this season’s Scottish Cup campaigns

This Saturday the two South teams based in the Stewartry take their place in the second preliminary round of this seasons William Hill Scottish Cup.

St Cuthbert Wanderers play a home tie against Ayrshire junior side Girvan at St Marys Park while Threave Rovers travel to Glasgow to play the University side.

Both teams will be up against it as they fly the flag for the South but will be wished all the best from the other South clubs as they try to reach the first round proper.

There are two South of Scotland League matches being played. Newton Stewart can take a step closer to the leaders when they have neighbours Stranraer as their visitors to Blairmount Park. The young Stranraer side are the only side to have beaten the Creesiders in the league so far this season so the home side will be looking to make amends to close the gap at the top. A bottom of the table contest takes place in Dumfries where YMCA take on Creetown.

There are four first round ties of the Alba Cup being played. Lochar play Upper Annandale, Heston Rovers play Lochmaben, Abbey Vale play hosts to Bonnyton Thistle at New Abbey and Mid Annandale travel to Sanquhar to play Nithsdale Wanderers.

Fixtures for Saturday 2nd September 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Dumfries YMCA v Creetown

Newton Stewart v Stranraer

Alba Cup Round one

Abbey Vale v Bonnyton Thistle

Heston Rovers v Lochmaben

Lochar Thistle v Upper Annandale

Nithsdale Wanderers v Mid Annandale

William Hill Scottish Cup 2nd Preliminary round

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Girvan

Glasgow University v Threave Rovers