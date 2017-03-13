South scene with John McNaught

Last Saturday Threave Rovers were flying the flag for South football in the SFA Challenge Cup but went out in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Lowland side East Kilbride.

The Castle Douglas side were reduced to ten men when Liam Patterson was red carded after half an hour and the visitors took advantage to go nap before Threave scored a consolation goal six minutes from time when Connor Jamieson found the net via the crossbar with a 30 yard effort.

Heston Rovers and Wigtown and Bladnoch locked horns at Palmerston Park in the third round of the South Challenge Cup for a match that as expected was a close run contest.

Shaun Handling put the home side ahead after 25 minutes to give them a lead that they held until the fourth minute of added on time when Richard Jones found an equaliser to send the match into extra time.

Blair Dougan for the visitors and Craig Adamson scored for their respective teams in the extra time period with Wigtown going through by virtue of a 3-1 penalty shoot out victory.

There was five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played but two of them became the latest victims of the weather with the Abbey Vale v Lochar and the Creetown v Mid Annandale matches being postponed.

In the three matches that did go ahead Upper Annandale recorded a slender one goal victory over Nithsdale Wanderers with a goal from Peter Pagan while St Cuthbert Wanderers overcame Lochmaben 4-0 at Kirkcudbright.

Newton Stewart travelled to Dumfries to play bottom side YMCA and won the three points in a 3-0 victory. The visitors took an early lead when player/manager John Kiltie fired home after 15 minutes play with striker Robert Middleton doubling the scoreline on the half hour mark to give his side a two goal advantage at the break.

Five minutes after the restart Middleton scored a third for the Creesiders but some plucky defending and some scorned chances meant that there were no more goals and the home side should be credited for that.

South of Scotland League

Abbey Vale v Lochar Thistle match postponed

Creetown v Mid Annandale match postponed

Dumfries YMCA 0 Newton Stewart 3

St Cuthbert Wanderers 4 Lochmaben 0

Upper Annandale 1 Nithsdale wanderers 0

Southern Counties FA Challenge Cup Round 3

Heston Rovers 2 Wigtown and Bladnoch 2 after extra time

Wigtown won 3 -1 on penalties

SFA Challenge Cup (South)

Threave Rovers 1 East Kilbride 5