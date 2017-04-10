South League title race will go right down to the wire

The race for the South of Scotland League tightened on Saturday when Edusport Academy beat the league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch 4-0 at Galabank.

This leaves both teams with two games to play and with Wigtown’s lead at the top cut to a single point.

Edu hold a seven goal advantage which means this season’s league competition is going right down to the wire.

St Cuthbert Wanderers showed that they too still have an interest in the title race when they beat Lochar Thistle 4-3 at St Marys Park.

This victory leaves Saints only three points behind Wigtown although they were leading 4-1 at one point with Lee Martin scoring for the visitors late goals from Craig Muir and Willie Dempster made for an exciting end to this match. Abbey Vale recorded a good 2-1 victory against Newton Stewart with the three goals all coming after the interval.

Two minutes after the restart Alex Maxwell put Vale ahead with Kieran Pirrie adding a second seven minutes later before Graeme Blain scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Creesiders. Heston Rovers travelled to Sanquhar and hit Nithsdale Wanderers for six with Kieran Mckie scoring four goals and Grant Learmont adding a double.

In the third round of the South Challenge Cup Queen of the South went nap against Creetown at Palmerston Park with Scott Whannell finding the consolation goal for the visitors. Mid Annandale overcame Threave Rovers by the odd goal in a seven goal thriller at Meadow Park.

The home side opened the scoring after ten minutes with a 30 yard effort before Threave lost keeper Gemmell when he handled the ball outside his area.

Soon after Benji Wagner popped up to square the match from close in but Ben Irving put the ten man home side back in front three minutes before the break with Dean Smith finding an equaliser on the half time whistle.

In the second half Wagner scored his second and his side’s third but with 15 minutes remaining Luke Hammond scored from the penalty spot to level the contest again. However with extra time looming Kieran Kenny scored from twenty yards to send Mids into the semi final stages of this particular competition where they will play Queen of the South.

Results

Saturday 8th April 2017

South of Scotland league

Abbey Vale 2 Newton Stewart 1; Edusport Academy 4 Wigtown and Bladnoch 0; Nithsdale wanderers 0 Heston Rovers 6; St Cuthbert Wanderers 4 Lochar Thistle 3

South Challenge Cup round 3

Queen of the South 5 Creetown 1 ; Threave Rovers 3 Mid Annandale 4