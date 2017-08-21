South league is the place to be for goals

South of Scotland football is the place for goals with forty scored in the seven league matches played this weekend.

On Friday evening Annan Athletic were beaten by Heston Rovers at Galabank 4-1 in a result that keeps the Palmerston Park side in second top place in the league table and the home side in second bottom.

Kieran Mckie gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute and Craig Adamson followed up with a second with 15 minutes played to give their team a comfortable half time lead.

The home side fought back to find a goal but with ten minutes left to play Mckie scored his second for Heston and right on the final whistle Jonathan Boyd completed the scoring to give the Dumfries side a very good victory.

Lochar however kept their unbeaten record on Saturday when they beat Dumfries YMCA by the same scoreline with Ian Anderson scoring a hat trick to add to a single from Craig Muir to secure their lead at the top of the table. Newton Stewart also remain unbeaten in the League after defeating Mid Annandale 5-1 at Blairmount Park. Full back Martyn Henry gave the Creesiders the lead after only five minutes with a 30 yard pile driver for what has been described as a contender for the goal of the season and 15 minutes later striker Robert Middleton doubled the scoreline. A minute later Ross McCrindle scored goal number three to give Newton a comfortable lead at the break.

The visitors started the second half strongly and were rewarded with a goal after 65 minutes but this only turned out to be a consolation with mid fielder Robbie Thomson finding a fourth goal in the 82nd minute and winger Ryan Mckie going nap with a twenty five yarder before the final whistle to put Newton into third place in the league,

Threave Rovers now occupy fourth place after defeating Upper Annandale by the odd goal in a seven goal thriller at Moffat when goals from Davy Shields, Kevin Neilson and Dean Richardson for the home side were countered by singles from Dan Thom and Scott Wilby and a double from striker Roman Soltys.

St Cuthbert Wanderers occupy bottom place in the table and pointless after five games following a 4-3 reversal in their home match against Stranraer.

Creetown stay third bottom following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Lochmaben with the Burgh boys goals coming from Nathan Muir, Connor Murray, Andrew White and Matty Copeland. Abbey Vale came out on top in their clash with Nithsdale Wanderers when they scored four times to the visitors once. Kieran Pirrie put Vale ahead with Davy Kennedy scoring a second. A Curtis Telfer goal and an Andy Gilston lob countered a single consolation goal as Vale ran out comfortable winners.