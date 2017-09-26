Scottish Cup adventure ends for Threave and Star

The interest in this season’s William Hill Scottish Cup ended at the weekend for Threave Rovers and Dalbeattie Star who both went out in the First Round.

The Castle Douglas side were beaten by Scottish Junior Cup holders Glenafton and were two goals in arrears before the break with Mick McCann firing in a double.

The home side doubled their scoreline after the restart with a goal from Joe Andrew and the fourth from Dale Moore eight minutes from time.

Dalbeattie Star held BSC Glasgow in the first half with neither team finding the net but a volley from ex Star player Gary Redpath in the 65th minute was enough to see the home side progress to Round Two.

Bonnyton Thistle and Mid Annandale will compete for this seasons Alba Cup with both reaching the final last weekend. Newcomers Bonnyton beat Upper Annandale 5-2 with Dean Richardson and Kevin Nelson scoring for the Moffat side. Mids beat Heston Rovers 4-1 after going ahead after only two minutes. Luke Hammond scored a second in the 16th minute and Sam Copeland found the net seven minutes later to put the home side well in control.

Heston pulled a goal back five minutes from the break and although the second half was very even Mids Copeland put the icing on the cake two minutes into time added on as the Lockerbie side ran out comfortable winners to book their place in the Final.

There were two South of Scotland League matches played last Friday night when the Stranraer youngsters travelled to Galabank and defeated a young Annan Athletic team. At Blairmount Park Newton Stewart and Lochmaben locked horns with the visitors clinching the three points in time added on through an Alan Maxell free kick for the only goal of the match.

On Saturday Nithsdale Wanderers recorded a comfortable 6-1 victory over Creetown while Abbey Vale continued their good form with a 5-2 win over Dumfries YMCA. The home side went ahead early on in the match before Ross Green scored with a back post header. Dylan Cairnie, Edgar Hayden and Brodie Turner added three more with Sean Peat and Jack Bell finding the net for YMCA. St Cuthbert Wanderers beat league leaders Lochar Thistle 3-1 with Lochar finishing the match with none players after Connor Casey and Darren Stevenson had been red carded. Saints goals came from Ross Hunter, Andrew Donley and Sebastian Teneggi with Lochars Craig Muir scoring a consolation for Lochar.

Results

Friday 22nd September 2017

South of Scotland League

Annan athletic 2 Stranraer 5

Newton Stewart 0 Lochmaben 1

Alba Cup semi final

Mid Annandale 4 Heston Rovers 1

Results from Saturday 23rd September 2017i

South of Scotland League

Abbey Vale 5 Dumfries YMCA 2

Lochar 1 St Cuthbert Wanderers 3

Nithsdale Wanderers 6 Creetown 1

Alba Cup Semi final

Bonnyton Thistle 6 Upper Annandale 2

William Hill Scottish Cup Round one

Glenafton 4 Threave Rovers 0

BSC Glasgow 1 Dalbeattie Star 0