Saints take on Heston Rovers in Cree Lodge Cup final

The final of this season’s Cree Lodge Cup takes place this Friday night at Meadow Park Castle Douglas when Heston Rovers play St Cuthbert Wanderers.

Saints will start as favourites to win the silverware but Heston have a very good Cup record since joining South football.

There are five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played on Saturday. League leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch can move another three points closer to the title when they play Nithsdale Wanderers at Trammondford Park. Creetown entertain Abbey Vale in a match that could go close while the same could be said about the game at Blairmount where Newton Stewart have Upper Annandale as their visitors.

Lochar Thistle lock horns with Mid Annandale and Threave Rovers play Lochmaben.

Fixtures

Friday 24th February 2017

Cree Lodge Cup Final

To be played at Meadow Park kick off 7.30pm

Heston Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Saturday 25th February 2017

South of Scotland League

Creetown v Abbey Vale kick off 2pm

Lochar Thistle v Mid Annandale kick off 2 pm

Lochmaben v Threave Rovers kick off 3 pm

Newton Stewart v Upper Annandale kick off 3pm

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Nithsdale Wanderers kick off 2pm