Saints overcome slow start and Newton Stewart narrowly defeat Creetown

The first round of this seasons Potts Cup took place last weekend with Annan Athletic playing hosts to Lochar Thistle at Galabank on Friday evening for a contest the visitors were expected to win on current league form with the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the table.

This is exactly what happened with the Dumfries side running out comfortable winners. A hat trick from Iain Anderson and singles from Mike McGauchie and Adam McMath were enough to see the league leaders safely through to round two of this particular competition.

Heston Rovers saw off a close challenge from Dumfries YMCA with Kieron Mckie scoring the opener after only seven minutes play to give Heston a slender half time lead. Jamie Dalzeil doubled their lead in the 68th minute before Jamie Peat gave YMCA a life line with eight minutes left to play with keeper Kieron Murray playing particularly well to keep the scoreline tight.

However in the 88th minute Mckie struck again to ease Heston into the next round. Mid Annandale entertained Queen of the South youngsters at Lockerbie with the Palmerston Park side winning by four goals to one.

At Sanquhar Nithsdale Wanderers locked horns with Lochmaben and shared seven goals with the home side winning by the odd goal. However Lochmaben went two goals ahead through Alan Maxwell and Nathan Muir before the home side fought back to win the match with Lewis Lang scoring twice and Lewis West and Logan Hamilton bagging a single each and Cameron Thorburn adding a third for the visitors.

St Cuthbert seem to have overcome a slow start to the season and had Upper Annandale as their visitors on Saturday when they recorded a 4-3 victory after extra time.

The young Stranraer side are a team who are showing good form but were tested to the full when Threave Rovers visited Stair Park and recorded a victory with a single from Bryce Wilson who scored with a header and two from striker Roman Soltys.

Newton Stewart defeated neighbours Creetown in a narrow one goal league victory at Blairmount Park after the weather had made Castle Cary Park unplayable for their scheduled Potts cup match.

In a very close contest with defences on top Ross McCrindle scored the only goal of the match seven minutes after the half time break to give the Creesiders the three points to move them up into third place in the league table.

Creetown v Newton Stewart match postponed

