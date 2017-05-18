Potts Cup finalists

St Cuthbert Wanderers and Newton Stewart will contest the final of the Potts Cup next Wednesday evening at Castle Cary Park.

The match has a 7pm kick off after the two finalists beat off the competition of Mid Annandale and Wigtown respectively on Wednesday evening.

Saints went ahead at St Marys Park through Roman Soltys before Sam Copelsnd levelled the match.

Andrew Donely restored the home dudes lead with Mcmurdo adding a third.

Copeland then gave Mids a fighting chance with his second but a further three goals from Donely and another from Soltys saw Saints run out comfortable winners to book their cup final place.

At Trammonford Park Newton Stewart were four goals to one in the lead before Wigtown staged a come back although it was all to little and all to late with the visitors holding on to take their place in the final of this particular competition by a single goal.

Newton’s scorers were Robert Middleton two, Robbie Thomson one and a single from Martyn Henry that proved to be the winner.

Results

Wednesday 18th May 2017

Potts cup semi finals

St Cuthbert Wanderers 7 Mid Annandale 2

Wigtown and Bladnoch 3 Newton Stewart 4