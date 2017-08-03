Newton top the table

Following the midweek matches played on Wednesday evening Newton Stewart continue to top the South of Scotland League.

Although only on a slender goal difference with Lochar Thistle hot on their heels.

Newton beat newcomers Bonnyton Thistle 2-1 in a hard fought match at Blairmount Park. Ryan Mckie opened the scoring for the home side after 20 minutes following some good outfield play to give them a lead that they took into the break.

The visitors came out flying in the second half and were rewarded with an equaliser. In a very even match the Creesiders found a winner when Mckie unselfishly found himself running in on goal to square the ball to striker Robert Middleton who fired home to secure the three points.

Lochar beat a young Annan side 7-1 at Galabank with a Craig Muir header putting the visitors ahead after 15 minutes. Following an own goal Lewis Walker scored a third to give Lochar a comfortable half time lead. Ian Anderson tapped into the net for a fourth after the restart with Walker finding a fifth. Muir scored a sixth with Anderson scoring the seventh following a goalmouth scramble before Annan scored a consolation before the finish.

Results; Annan Athletic 1 Lochar Thistle 7 ; Heston Rovers 3 Nithsdale Wanderers 1 ; Lochmaben 1 Mid Annandale 4 ; Newton Stewart 2 Bonnyton Thistle 1 ; Stranraer 2 Creetown 0 ; Threave Rovers 8 Dumfries YMCA 0 ; Upper Annandale 4 Abbey Vale 1