Newton Stewart versus Lochar is pick of the bunch

There is a full programme of South of Scotland League matches being played this Saturday with some very interesting contests anticipated.

The match at Blairmount Park where Newton Stewart play hosts to Lochar Thistle looks like the pick of the bunch in a contest that could either way and in fact could well end up with the two teams sharing the goals and the points although home advantage could well favour the Creesiders taking the three points. The two Rovers meet at Palmerston Park where Heston play Threave for another match could well go close with home advantage again maybe being the deciding factor. Bonnyton Thistle travel to Galabank to play the young Annan Athletic team and are expected to continue their good start to the season while Upper Annandale could well take the three points from their encounter with Dumfries YMCA at Moffat. The match at Lockerbie where Mid Annandale play Creetown looks like it could go close as does the one at Kirkcudbright where St Cuthbert Wanderers meet Lochmaben. The final match is at Stair Park where Abbey Vale are the visitors to play the young Stranraer side where a share of the points could well be the outcome.

South scene

By John mcnaught

Fixtures for Saturday 26th August 2017

South of Scotland League

All kick offs at 3pm

Bonnyton Thistle v Annan Athletic

Heston Rovers v Threave Rovers

Mid Annandale v Creetown

Newton Stewart v Lochar Thistle

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Lochmaben

Stranraer v Abbey Vale

Upper Annandale v Dumfries YMCA