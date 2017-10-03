Newton Stewart travel to Annan on league duty

This Saturday sees a mixture of South of Scotland League and League Cup matches scheduled to be played.

Annan Athletic entertain Newton Stewart at Galabank for a match the visitors are expected to take the three points from to maintain their challenging position at the top of the league table.

Nithsdale Wanderers visit Dumfries to play YMCA and are expected to return to Sanquhar with the three points although the home side are proving to be very resilient at home and are more than capable of producing a positive result if Nithsdale are not on top form.

Upper Annandale play hosts to Bonnyton Thistle at Moffat for what could be a very close run contest where a share of the points is a distinct possibility.

In the second round of the South League Cup Abbey Vale have Lochmaben as their visitors for what could be another evenly contested match with home advantage possibly being the deciding factor although maybe after more than the regulation ninety minutes. Heston Rovers will start as favourites to progress at the expense of Creetown at Palmerston Park although if the visitors hit form then an upset could be on the cards. Lochar Thistle could be too strong for the youngsters of Stranraer in their match at Stair Park while Threave Rovers visit to Lockerbie to play Mid Annandale could see the Castle Douglas side progress to the next round although not without a fight from the home side.

Next Friday evening the Alba Cup Final will take place at Galabank when Bonnyton Thistle play in their first ever senior cup final against Mid Annandale. There doesn’t look much to choose from between the two sides but an exciting match is in prospect watched by an expected large crowd of supporters from both Clubs.

Fixtures

Saturday 7th October 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Annan Athletic v Newton Stewart

Dumfries YMCA v Nithsdale Wanderers

Upper Annandale v Bonnyton Thistle

South League Cup Round two

Abbey Vale v Lochmaben

Heston Rovers v Creetown

Stranraer v Lochar Thistle

Mid Annandale v Threave Rovers

Friday 13th October 2017

Alba Cup Final

Kick off at 7.30pm

Played at Galabank, Annan

Mid Annandale v Bonnyton Thistle