Newton Stewart take on Threave in league cup final

The South League cup final takes place this Friday evening with a 7.30pm kick off at St Marys Park, Kirkcudbright.

Newton Stewart and Threave Rovers lock horns for what should be an exciting encounter and one that on recent evidence could go either way.

On Saturday there are five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to take place with league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch looking to add to their already impressive tally when they play a very good Heston Rovers side at Trammondford Park.

Creetown play Lochmaben at Castle Cary Park in a match the home side will start as favourites to take the points from.

The Mid Annandale versus Edusport Academy match at Lockerbie looks fairly even, Nithsdale Wanderers play hosts to Lochar Thistle and Upper Annandale take on Abbey Vale at Moffat.