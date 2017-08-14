Newton Stewart Scottish cup venture ended by skilful Ayrshire side

Newton Stewart latest venture into the Scottish Cup resulted in a fairly decisive 6-0 defeat at the hands of Ayrshire Junior side Glenafton Athletic who are current Scottish Junior Cup holders.

Chris Dallas put the New Cumnock side after only five minutes play with David Gray doubling the scoreline in the 10th minute. Just on the break Dallas scored from the penalty spot to give the home side a comfortable half time lead.

Right from the restart the Glens attacked and were rewarded with a goal from Cameron Marlow. In the 64th minute Kyle Ausland scored a fifth as the home side went nap and with nine minutes left Ryan McChesney found the net as the Creesiders were hit for six against a very good and skilful side.

In the SCFA Alba Cup competition Creetown and Dumfries YMCA went out in the first round when they were beaten by Upper Annandale and Nithsdale Wanderers respectively. The Moffat side moved into round two by virtue of a 3-0 victory at Castle Cary Park with goals from David Shields, Hayden Long and Searus Aynsley. Nithsdale Wanderers beat a much improved Dumfries YMCA team 3-1 although the Sanquhar side had to wait until the last ten minutes of the match to secure victory. A Tomi Thomson goal gave Nithsdale the advantage until Tom Wright levelled the match but two late goals from Brad Candlish and Martin Milne was enough to see the Sanquhar side progress in this particular competition.

There were four South of Scotland League matches played that saw the unusual position of St Cuthbert Wanderers still looking for their first league points of the season after they were beaten in a Stewartry Derby by neighbours Threave Rovers. A double from ex Saints player Roman Soltys a single from Grant Middlemass and an own goal sealed Saints fate that leaves the Kirkcudbright side on the bottom rung of the ladder alongside Dumfries YMCA. However Threave are beginning to find form and are expected to be in the mix this season for the league title.

Heston Rovers lost their unbeaten start to the season when after going three goals ahead at Palmerston Park against Bonnyton Thistle through Mckie, Struthers and Hughes the visitors fought back to run out winners by the odd goal in seven. A McCrum header followed by a hat trick from Kerr was enough for the Kilmarnock side to take the three points to show that they also will be in the mix for honours in the South this season.

Lochar Thistle however did not slip up and maintained their great start to the season and their unbeaten record when they saw off the challenge of Abbey Vale. Connor Casey gave them the lead after only four minutes play that they held into the break. The goalscorer turned provider in the 70th minute when he set up Lee Wells and a Craig Muir header secured the points from a Chris Jardine corner. Mid Annandale won three good points at Stair Park when the best a young Stranraer FC team by five goals to two.