Newton Stewart continue 100 per cent record

Newton Stewart maintained their 100 per cent start to the season last Saturday following a 4-0 victory over Dumfries YMCA.

This was a hard earned victory over a much improved home side who fought all the way to the end. They defended stoutly but the visitors went ahead in the 37th minute through Rory Drysdale to give the Creesiders a slender half time lead.

A Roddy Cooksley header seven minutes after the restart settled the visitors nerves with striker Robert Middleton finding the net in the 71st minute following some very good lead up play. With the points secure manager John Kiltie gave his substitutes a run along with himself and on the final whistle Scott Forrester found the net for goal number four ahead of the Creesiders Scottish Cup adventure next Saturday when they play top Ayrshire Junior side Glenafton.

Lochar Thistle also took the three points from their match against Stranraer in a narrow 3-2 victory with goals from Chris Jardine, Lee Wells and Adam McMath to give them their third victory in succession that keeps them alongside Newton Stewart and Heston Rovers at the top of the table.

Heston kept up their good start to the season with a 3-2 victory over Creetown at Castle Cary Park although going two goals behind. Micky Sutherland gave the home side a half time lead with Alex Dick adding a second before the visitors fought back with Gary Tweedie securing the points with the decisive third goal. Abbey Vale shared four goals and the points with Mid Annandale while at Sanquhar eight goals were shared with Nithsdale Wanderers drawing 4-4 with a young Annan Athletic side. Newcomers Bonnyton Thistle recorded their first victory since joining South Football when they made history by playing their first Senior match against St Cuthbert Wanderers. A first half hat trick from Kris Kerr put the home side three goals ahead at the break and although Andrew Donley pulled a goal back from the penalty spot David Stevenson put the home side further ahead before Saints scored a second goal to finish the scoring. Threave Rovers beat Lochmaben by three goals to one with Middlemass, Tait and Couper finding the net and Matty Copeland scoring Lochmsbens consolation goal.

Results Saturday 5th August South of Scotland League; Abbey Vale 2 Mid-Annandale 2; Bonnyton Thistle 4 St Cuthbert 2; Creetown 2 Heston Rov 3; Dumfries YMCA 0 Newton Stewart 4; Lochar 3 Stranraer 2; Lochmaben 1 Threave 3; Nithsdale 4 Annan Athletic 4