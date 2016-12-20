Newton Stewart and Wigtown make it through to Haig Gordon semi finals

Newton Stewart and Wigtown and Bladnoch are both through to the semi final stages of the Haig Gordon They reached the semis afterbeating Lochar Thistle and Lochmaben respectively last Saturday.

Wigtown played their home match at Blairmount Park with Trammondford unplayable due to adverse weather conditions and ran out winners over visitors Lochmaben 2-0.

Ian Miller gets in a cross in the Wigtown v Lochmaben match.

Newton Stewart travelled to Dumfries and came away with a narrow 2-1 victory over Lochar Thistle.

Striker Robert Middleton put the visitors ahead in the eleventh minute when he latched onto a through ball to run through to glide the ball into the net.

Play was then very even with chances falling at both ends but it took until five minutes from time for the home side to draw level through Adam McMath.

However with the contest heading for extra time Middleton collected the ball out wide on the right and played an excellent ball across the Lochar goal mouth where substitute Ross McCrindle was on hand to slide the ball home from close range for the goal that proved to be the winner to secure a home semi final place against Heston Rovers.

St Cuthbert Wanderers and Edusport Academy kept up their challenge at the top of the league table with comfortable victories over Heston Rovers and Nithsdale Wanderers respectively. Saints won their match by five goals to one while Edu scored four without reply against Nithsdale. The match due to be played at Castle Cary park between Creetown and Abbey Vale was postponed with the pitch unplayable but the league match at Meadow Park where Threave Rovers played hosts to Mid Annandale went ahead and ended in a two all draw. Denver Milligan put the Lockerbie side ahead in the twelfth minute with the home side levelling the match through a Ben Irving header eight minutes later. Six minutes before the break Threave went ahead when a shot by Danny Graham was deflected past keeper Andy Dorrance to give the home side a slender half time lead.

With the game evenly balanced and with seven minutes left to play Mids squared the match when a Dean Smith corner was headed into the net by Kyron Jackson to give the visitors a share of the points.

South of Scotland League

Creetown v Abbey Vale match postponed

Edusport academy 4 Nithsdale wanderers 0

St Cuthbert Wanderers 5 Heston Rovers 1

Threave Rovers 2 Mid Annandale 2

Haig Gordon cup round 2

Lochar Thistle 1 Newton Stewart 2

Wigtown and Bladnoch 2 Lochmaben 0