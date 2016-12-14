Newton Stewart and Wigtown look to progress in cup ties

There are two re-scheduled second round Haig Gordon cup ties taking place this weekend.

Lochar Thistle, hot on the heels of their Alba Cup victory, take on Newton Stewart at Maxwelltown High School for a match that is expected to go close.

In the other cup tie Wigtown should have enough experience and strength within their ranks to see off the challenge of a plucky Lochmaben side.

St Cuthbert Wanderers and Edusport Academy have the opportunity to take a closer order at the top of the league table this weekend when they play South of Scotland League matches.

Saints meet Heston Rovers at Kirkcudbright in a contest that could go close while Edu entertain Nithsdale Wanderers at Galabank for a match the home side are expected to win.

Creetown play hosts to Abbey Vale and will be looking to build on their good victory over Dumfries YMCA last time out while Vale will be looking to bounce back from a 4-1 reverse against Newton Stewart last weekend. Threave Rovers have Mid Annandale as their visitors to Meadow Park.

South football will now enjoy a winter break over the Festive Season and will resume on Saturday 7th January 2017 and everybody involved in South football is sent seasonal greetings and best wishes from your correspondent.

Fixtures for Saturday 17th December 2016

All kick offs 2pm unless otherwise stated

South of Scotland league

Creetown v Abbey Vale

Edusport Academy v Nithsdale Wanderers

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Heston Rovers kick off 3pm

Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale kick off 3pm

Haig Gordon Cup round 2

Lochar Thistle v Newton Stewart kick off 1pm

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Lochmaben