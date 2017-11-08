Newton hope to keep league challenge alive at Lochar

Once again this weekend sees a mixture of competitions being played for in South football.
However the South Regional Cup second round takes preference with four of the ties involving local teams.
Dalbeattie Star travel to play Civil Service Strollers in the Capital with a good chance of progressing while two South sides in the form of Threave Rovers and Mid Annandale lock horns at Castle Douglas for a contest that present form would suggest a victory for the home side.
The South sides involved in the other two ties will both do well to return home with anything as Upper Annandale and Creetown travel to square up to the more fancied Vale of Leithen and Whitehall Welfare respectively.
There is one South League Cup second round tie being played with Abbey Vale playing hosts to Lochmaben. In the three South of Scotland League matches being played the match at Maxwelltown High School between Lochar Thistle and Newton Stewart looks like it could be the match of the day as both attempt to keep up the table top challenge with Heston Rovers.
Stranraer have St Cuthbert Wanderers as their visitors to Stair Park for a contest that could go close while Nithsdale Wanderers entertain Bonnyton Thistle at Sanquhar.
On Wednesday evening there are four league matches scheduled to be played with Bonnyton Thistle having Lochar Thistle as their visitors to Kilmarnock. Dumfries YMCA and Abbey Vale play each other in a match that Vale are expected to take the points from while Lochmaben will start as slight favourites to record a victory in Lockerbie when they play hosts to Nithsdale Wanderers. Creetown travel along the A75 to play the improving Threave Rovers and although the Ferrytoon side are proving to be formidable opposition the Meadow Park side are expected to take the three points from this encounter.
Fixtures
Saturday 11th November 2017
South of Scotland League
All kickoffs at 2pm unless otherwise stated
Lochar Thistle v Newton Stewart
Nithsdale Wanderers v Bonnyton Thistle
Stranraer v St Cuthbert Wanderers kick off 3pm
South League Cup round two
Abbey Vale v Lochmaben kickoff at 1pm
South SFA Regional Challenge Cup (South) round two
BSC Glasgow v East Stirling kickoff at 3pm
Civil Service Strollers v Dalbeattie Star kickoff at 1.30pm
Edusport Academy v Spartans kickoff 3pm
Leith Athletic v Edinburgh University kickoff at 3pm
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Tynecastle kickoff at 2.30pm
Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale kickoff at 3pm
Vale of Leithen v Upper Annandale kickoff at 1.30pm
Whitehall Welfare v Creetown kickoff at 1.30pm
Wednesday 15th November 2017
South of Scotland League
All kick offs at 7.30pm
Bonnyton Thistle v Lochar Thistle
Dumfries YMCA v Abbey Vale
Lochmaben v Nithsdale Wanderers
Threave Rovers v Creetown
