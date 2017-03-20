Newton go nap as Edusport take their chance to top the south league

Only three matches survived the weather last Saturday and all were played on 3G pitches across the region producing 20 goals.

Newton Stewart were the top scorers in their South of Scotland League match against Mid Annandale at Lockerbie hitting the net eight times with the home side only finding three in reply.

Wigtown & Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Stuart Cluckie on the ball.

Newton striker Robert Middleton was on top form and scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes. This was followed up on the half hour mark by midfielder Johnny Fisher scoring a fourth to give the Creesiders a four goal cushion at the break.

The home side though came out for the second period of play with all guns blazing and in the 56th minute Ben Robson scored before Sam Copeland scored from the penalty spot six minutes later to give them hope of a revival. However almost from the kick off Middleton added to his tally as Newton went nap to end any hopes of a Mids fight back and in the 74th minute the same player was fouled in the box and dusted himself down to score his fifth goal of the day from the penalty spot. Two minutes later Mids scored a third through Kieron Kenny but the visitors were still not finished and in the 80th and 84th minutes Fisher completed his hat trick to give the Creesiders a comfortable victory and three points that keeps them in fourth place in the league table.

Meanwhile Edusport Academy leapfrogged Wigtown and Bladnoch to top the table with a 5-0 victory over Creetown. Both Clubs have 59 points and although Edu lead on goal difference they have played two games more which makes the race for the title very interesting particularity as third placed St Cuthberts are still in with an outside chance.