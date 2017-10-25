Mixed bag of league and cup matches in south football

Once again there is a real mixed bag of fixtures scheduled to take place over the next week.

Friday night sees the Alba Cup Final at Galabank when Mid Annandale and Bonnyton Thistle lock horns.

Saturday sees the start of the 2pm kick offs as winter approaches with Abbey Vale playing hosts to Creetown in a Tweedie Cup first round tie, league leaders Lochar Thistle are expected to be too strong for Dumfries YMCA and in the all Stewartry Derby at Meadow Park Threave Rovers take on neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers while Upper Annandale play hosts to Newton Stewart at Moffat.

On Wednesday night Threave Rovers play Upper Annandale at Meadow Park in a league match and Newton Stewart play hosts to Creetown in a twice re-arranged Potts Cup first round tie at Blairmount Park.

Fixtures

Friday 27th October 2017

Alba Cup Final

Kick off 7.30pm

Mid Annandale v Bonnyton Thistle

Saturday 28th October 2017

All kick offs at 2pm unless otherwise stated

Tweedie Cup Round 1

Abbey Vale v Creetown

Lochar Thistle v Dumfries YMCA

Threave Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers kick off 3pm

Upper Annandale v Newton Stewart

Tuesday 31st October 2017

Kick off 7.30pm

Tweedie Cup Round 1

Lochmaben v Heston Rovers

Wednesday 1st November 2017

All kick offs at 7.30pm

South of Scotland League

Threave Rovers v Upper Annandale

South League Cup Round 2

Dumfries YMCA v Mid Annandale

Potts Cup Round 1

Newton Stewart v Creetown