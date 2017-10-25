Mixed bag of league and cup matches in south football

Once again there is a real mixed bag of fixtures scheduled to take place over the next week.
Friday night sees the Alba Cup Final at Galabank when Mid Annandale and Bonnyton Thistle lock horns.
Saturday sees the start of the 2pm kick offs as winter approaches with Abbey Vale playing hosts to Creetown in a Tweedie Cup first round tie, league leaders Lochar Thistle are expected to be too strong for Dumfries YMCA and in the all Stewartry Derby at Meadow Park Threave Rovers take on neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers while Upper Annandale play hosts to Newton Stewart at Moffat.
On Wednesday night Threave Rovers play Upper Annandale at Meadow Park in a league match and Newton Stewart play hosts to Creetown in a twice re-arranged Potts Cup first round tie at Blairmount Park.
Fixtures
Friday 27th October 2017
Alba Cup Final
Kick off 7.30pm
Mid Annandale v Bonnyton Thistle
Saturday 28th October 2017
All kick offs at 2pm unless otherwise stated
Tweedie Cup Round 1
Abbey Vale v Creetown
Lochar Thistle v Dumfries YMCA
Threave Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers kick off 3pm
Upper Annandale v Newton Stewart
Tuesday 31st October 2017
Kick off 7.30pm
Tweedie Cup Round 1
Lochmaben v Heston Rovers
Wednesday 1st November 2017
All kick offs at 7.30pm
South of Scotland League
Threave Rovers v Upper Annandale
South League Cup Round 2
Dumfries YMCA v Mid Annandale
Potts Cup Round 1
Newton Stewart v Creetown
