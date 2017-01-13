Match of the day at Meadow Park for unbeaten Wigtown

The match of the day on Saturday looks like it could be at Meadow Park where the unbeaten Wigtown and Bladnoch play Threave Rovers.

The Castle Douglas side will be keen to show that they are among the best teams in the league while the visitors will be hoping to continue their great run of form and to maintain their unbeaten record.

Edusport play hosts to Newton Stewart at Galabank for a match that is expected to go close while fellow title challengers St Cuthbert Wanderers are likely to add to their points and goals for tally in their match against bottom placed Dumfries YMCA.

Heston Rovers entertain Creetown at Palmerston for what could be a close encounter while Upper Annandale will be hoping for a better outcome than last time out when they play Nithsdale Wanderers at Moffat.

Fixtures

Saturday 14th January 2017

All kick offs at 2pm unless otherwise stated

South of Scotland league

Abbey Vale v Lochar thistle

Edusport academy v Newton Stewart kick off 3pm

Heston rovers v Creetown

Mid Annandale v Lochmaben

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Dumfries YMCA. kick off 3pm

Threave rovers v Wigtown and Bladnoch kick off 3 pm

Upper Annandale v Nithsdale Wanderers