Lochar Thistle now top the south league table

Lochar Thistle now top the South of Scotland League after beating Creetown 4-1 on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Craig Muir, Connor Casey, Lewis Walker and Adam McMath put Lochar on easy street before the visitors pulled back a late consolation.

However Heston Rovers also maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating Abbey Vale 3-1 at Palmerston Park with only a goal deficit of three keeping them in second place.

Heston though made it hard for themselves by going behind to a Ross Green goal after only ten minutes to give Vale a lead that they held until ten minutes from time.

After Grant Learmont had missed a penalty Keiran Mckie levelled the match in the 80th minute. Nine minutes later Craig Muir put Heston ahead for the first time and a Hughes goal two minutes into time added on secured the three points.

Results from Wednesday 9th August 2017

South of Scotland League

Annan Athletic 2 Mid Annandale 4

Bonnyton Thistle 4 Stranraer 1

Heston Rovers 3 Abbey Vale

Lochar Thistle 4 Creetown 1

Lochmaben 2 Upper Annandale 1

Nithsdale Wanderers 6 Dumfries YMCA 0