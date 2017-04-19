It’s a decisive Saturday in south league title race

It’s a decisive Saturday this week when the destination of this seasons South of Scotland League title will be decided with either Edusport Academy or Wigtown and Bladnoch claiming the honour.

Before kick off Edu’s lead over Wigtown is two points and an 11 goal advantage so a point from their match against St Cuthbert Wanderers would probably be enough to win their first South League and to qualify for the Lowland League.

However things will be on a knife edge at Trammondford Park where long time league leaders Wigtown play hosts to Abbey Vale in a match the home side are expected to win.

It is all so close though that victories for Saints and Wigtown would see Edu slip to third place.

If that happens Saints, having a better goal difference, would be runners up with Wigtown winning the League.

Mid Annandale play Creetown at Castle Cary Park with an eye on taking the fourth place in the table but although they are enjoying a good run of form the Lockerbie side could well have to settle for at the most a share of the points as the home side are a tough team to beat on their own ground.

Threave Rovers are also looking to take fourth spot following a poor start to the season and travel to Sanquhar to play Nithsdale Wanderers for a match they will start as favourites to take the three points from. However Nithsdale showed against Edu that they are more than capable of causing an upset so the visitors may not have it all their own way.

There is one match being played on Friday, April 21 when Lochar Thistle take on Upper Annandale in a league match with a 7pm kick off.

In midweek there are three matches scheduled to be played with Wigtown and Bladnoch playing Dumfries YMCA at Trammondford Park in the first round of the Potts Cup.

Abbey Vale and Heston Rovers lock horns at Dumfries High School in a league match for a match that looks like it could go either way while Creetown and Threave Rovers play out a league match at Castle Cary Park.

Fixtures

Friday 21st April 2017

Kick off 7pm

South of Scotland League

Lochar Thistle v Upper Annandale

Saturday 22nd April 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Creetown v Mid Annandale

Edusport Academy v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Nithsdale Wanderers v Threave Rovers

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Abbey Vale

Wednesday 26th April 2017

South of Scotland League

Abbey Vale v Heston Rovers. Kick off 7.45pm at Dumfries High School

Creetown v Threave Rovers kick off 7pm

Potts Cup round 1

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Dumfries YMCA kick off 7pm