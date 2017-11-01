Interesting south league fixtures in prospect

There are five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played this Saturday with some very interesting games in prospect.

Heston Rovers and Newton Stewart clash at Palmerston Park for a contest that looks fairly evenly balanced. The same could be said about the match at Moffat where Upper Annandale play hosts to Stranraer while league leaders Lochar Thistle will hope to maintain their good start to the season when they travel to Kirkcudbright to play St Cuthbert Wanderers. Threave Rovers entertain Lochmaben at Meadow Park.

There are two Tweedie Cup first round matches being played with the young Annan Athletic side heading up to Kilmarnock to play Bonnyton Thistle with the home side the more likelier to progress and Mid Annandale and Nithsdale Wanderers locking horns at Lockerbie.

Fixtures

Saturday 4th November

Kick off 2pm unless otherwise stated

Creetown v Dumfries YMCA

Heston Rovers v Newton Stewart

Upper Annandale v Stranraer

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Lochar Thistle kick off 3pm

Threave Rovers v Lochmaben kick off 3pm

Tweedie Cup Round one

Bonnyton Thistle v Annan athletic kick off 3pm

Mid Annandale v Nithsdale Wanderers kick off 3pm

Wednesday 8th November

Kick off 7.30pm

Heston Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Mid Annandale v Threave Rovers