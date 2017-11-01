Interesting south league fixtures in prospect

There are five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played this Saturday with some very interesting games in prospect.
Heston Rovers and Newton Stewart clash at Palmerston Park for a contest that looks fairly evenly balanced. The same could be said about the match at Moffat where Upper Annandale play hosts to Stranraer while league leaders Lochar Thistle will hope to maintain their good start to the season when they travel to Kirkcudbright to play St Cuthbert Wanderers. Threave Rovers entertain Lochmaben at Meadow Park.
There are two Tweedie Cup first round matches being played with the young Annan Athletic side heading up to Kilmarnock to play Bonnyton Thistle with the home side the more likelier to progress and Mid Annandale and Nithsdale Wanderers locking horns at Lockerbie.
Fixtures
Saturday 4th November
Kick off 2pm unless otherwise stated
Creetown v Dumfries YMCA
Heston Rovers v Newton Stewart
Upper Annandale v Stranraer
St Cuthbert Wanderers v Lochar Thistle kick off 3pm
Threave Rovers v Lochmaben kick off 3pm
Tweedie Cup Round one
Bonnyton Thistle v Annan athletic kick off 3pm
Mid Annandale v Nithsdale Wanderers kick off 3pm
Wednesday 8th November
Kick off 7.30pm
Heston Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers
Mid Annandale v Threave Rovers
