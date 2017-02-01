Haig Gordon Cup semi finals this Saturday

This Saturday see the Haig Gordon Cup competition reaching the semi-final stages with both matches looking evenly balanced.

Edusport Academy play hosts to league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch for a contest that could go either way. Home advantage could play a part in the outcome but the visitors are a very strong outfit who could well find themselves in the hunt for more silverware come the end of this one if they post their best form and contain the eager Edu forwards.

At Blairmount Park Newton Stewart entertain Heston Rovers in the other semi and this contest could well take more than the regulation time to find a winner. The Creesiders have a good home record though and it is expected that as is usual in matches between those two teams the result could be close with maybe the home side just having the edge.

The other Saturday matches are in the South of Scotland League where St Cuthbert Wanderers have the opportunity to close the gap at the top when they meet Mid Annandale at Kirkcudbright while Dumfries YMCA have the opportunity of their first points when they travel to Moffat to play Upper Annandale. Nithsdale Wanderers lock horns with Threave Rovers at Sanquhar fur a contest that could go close although the Castle Douglas side will start as slight favourites to take the three points from this encounter.

Lochar Thistle play Creetown at Maxwelltown High School in another match that looks to be evenly balanced with either of the sides more than capable of taking the three points while Abbey Vale will be looking to take the full points from their match against Lochmaben at New Abbey.

Friday, February 10 sees the final of the South League Cup bring played at Kircudbright between Newton Stewart and Threave Rovers for a contest that is expected to draw a large crowd of supporters from both camps. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

Fixtures for Saturday 4th February 2017

All kick offs at 2pm unless otherwise stated

South of Scotland league

Abbey Vale v Lochmaben

Lochar thistle v Creetown

Nithsdale wanderers v Threave rovers

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Mid Annandale kick off 3pm

Upper Annandale v Dumfries YMCA

Haig Gordon cup semi finals

Edusport Academy v Wigtown and Bladnoch

Newton Stewart v Heston Rovers kick off 2pm

Fixture for Friday 10th February 2017

South League Cup Final

Kick off at 7.30pm at St Marys Park Kirkcudbright

Newton Stewart v Threave Rovers