Good matches in prospect in Potts Cup semi finals

The Potts Cup semi-finals take place next Wednesday, May 17 with two very good matches in prospect.

St Cuthbert Wanderers will start their match at Kirkcudbright as favourites to progress from their match against Mid Annandale but the Lockerbie side have taken some good scalps this season so far.

The other match at Trammondford Park between Wigtown and Newton Stewart could go close with the home side probably being slight favourites with home advantage but the Creesiders have enjoyed a good season and are expected to make a match if it.

This season’s Challenge Cup Final will be played at Galabank, Annan on Saturday, May 13. Dalbeattie Star are expected to line up with a strong side while the young Queen of the South team are having a very good and successful season.

Fixtures

Saturday 13th May 2017

South Challenge Cup Final

Dalbeattie Star v Queen of the South

Wednesday 17th May 2017

Potts Cup Semi Finals

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Mid Annandale kick off at 7.30pm

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Newton Stewart kick off at 7pm