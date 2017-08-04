Full programme of matches this Saturday for south league

This Saturday there is a full programme of south league matches with several interesting encounters on the cards.

Abbey Vale and Mid Annandale lock horns at New Abbey for a contest that could be evenly matched while the same could be said about the match in Kilmarnock where newcomers Bonnyton Thistle entertain St Cuthbert Wanderers.

Creetown versus Heston Rovers could go close while Dumfries YMCA will have to be at their best to contain a new look Newton Stewart side.

Lochar could get the better of a young Stranraer side in Dumfries while Lochmaben will do well to keep things even when they play hosts to Threave Rovers.

Nithsdale Wanderers have the young Annan Athletic team as their visitors to Sanquhar for what could be another close encounter.

There are another five matches being played on Wednesday, August 9 with Annan Athletic playing hosts to Mid Annandale at Galabank and Stranraer travelling up to Kilmarnock to play Bonnyton Thistle.

The Heston Rovers versus Abbey Vale match at Palmerston Park could go close as well as the Lochar Thistle match against Creetown. Nithsdale may be too much for YMCA in their match at Sanquhar. There may not be much to choose from in an Annandale Derby when Lochmaben entertain Upper Annandale and on Friday evening Lochmaben go again when they travel to Galabank to play Annan Athletic.

Fixtures for Saturday 5th August 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Abbey Vale v Mid-Annandale

Bonnyton Thistle v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Creetown v Heston Rovers

Dumfries YMCA v Newton Stewart

Lochar Thistle v Stranraer

Lochmaben v Threave Rovers

Nithsdale Wanderers v Abbey Vale

Fixtures for Wednesday 9th August 2017

All kick-offs at 7.30pm unless otherwise stated.

Annan Athletic v Mid-Annandale

Bonnyton Thistle v Stranraer

Heston Rovers v Abbey Vale

Lochar Thistle v Creetown kick off 7pm

Lochmaben v Upper Annandale

Nithsdale Wanderers v Dumfries YMCA kick off 7pm