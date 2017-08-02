Full midweek programme for south league

A full programme of south league matches tonight (Wednesday, August 2) includes newcomers Bonnytown Thistle on the road when they play Newton Stewart at Blairmount Park.

Also on the fixure list are Stranraer who play Creetown while while Annan Athletic host Lochar Thistle. There is a local derby in Lockerbie where Lochmaben and Mid Annandale meet and Heston Rovers entertain Nithsdale Wanderers at Palmerston Park.

Threave Rovers have Dumfries YMCA as their visitors to Meadow Park and at Moffat Upper Annandale play Abbey Vale.

This new season looks like being one of the most competitive for years with some team’s strengths unknown until games are played but the profile of the league will be enhanced by the newcomers from Kilmarnock and the return of the two teams from the Senior Clubs, Stranraer and Annan.

Fixtures for Wednesday, August 2:

South of Scotland League

All kick offs at 7.30pm

Annan Athletic v Lochar Thistle

Heston Rovers v Nithsdale Wanderers

Lochmaben v Mid Annandale

Newton Stewart v Bonnytown Thistle

Stranraer v Creetown

Threave v Dumfries YMCA

Upper Annandale v Abbey Vale