Fixtures now coming thick and fast as south league picks up the pace

The South of Scotland League matches are coming thick and fast with once again weekend and midweek matches scheduled to be played.

Annan Athletic play hosts to Heston Rovers on Friday evening at Galabank for a match that looks like it could go close and is expected to draw a good support for both sides.

On Saturday the match of the day looks like it could be at Blairmount Park where Newton Stewart entertain Mid Annandale with both teams unbeaten in the league this season so far.

League leaders Lochar Thistle have won their first five matches and should be able to make it six when they play Dumfries YMCA but the bottom placed side are improving weekly and the home side may well have to be at their best to ensure the three points.

Abbey Vale and Nithsdale Wanderers lock horns for a contest that could go close while Lochmaben will have to be at their best to see off the challenge of Creetown. St Cuthbert Wanderers play Stranraer at Kirkcudbright for a match they should take the three points from while up at Moffat Upper Annandale and Threave Rovers could well share the goals and the points.

On Wednesday night Newton Stewart travel to Stair Park to play Stranraer and will be hoping to pick up the points while Creetown will be hoping to do likewise in their match against Annan Athletic at Castle Cary Park.

With competition keen among the top six or so clubs the Heston Rovers versus Lochar Thistle encounter looks like being very evenly matched while Abbey Vale will start as favourites to record a victory over Lochmaben.

Bonnyton Thistle will be looking to build on their points tally when they play Dumfries YMCA and the two Annandale sides will be hoping likewise when Mids take on St Cuthbert Wanderers and Uppers meet Nithsdale Wanderers.

Fixture for Friday 18th August 2017; Kick off at 7.30pm; South of Scotland League; Annan Athletic v Heston Rovers

Fixtures for Saturday 19th August 2017; All kick offs at 3pm; South of Scotland League; Abbey Vale v Nithsdale Wanderers; Lochar Thistle v Dumfries YMCA; Lochmaben v Creetown; Newton Stewart v Mid Annandale; St Cuthbert Wanderers v Stranraer; Upper Annandale v Threave Rovers

Fixtures for Wednesday 23rd August 2017 ; Kick offs at 7.30pm unless otherwise stated; South of Scotland League; Abbey Vale v Lochmaben Kick off 6.30pm; Creetown v Annan Athletic Kick off at 6.30pm; Dumfries YMCA v Bonnyton Thistle; Heston Rovers v Lochar Thistle; Mid Annandale v St Cuthbert Wanderers; Nithsdale Wanderers v Upper Annandale kick off at 6.30pm; Stranraer v Newton Stewart