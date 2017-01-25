First round of Tweedie Cup sees exciting ties in prospect

The First Round of the Tweedie Cup takes place this Saturday with some exciting ties in prospect.

League leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch play St Cuthbert Wanderers for the second week running following a close 2-1 victory last Saturday at Kirkcudbright. Upper Annandale travel to play Newton Stewart at Blairmount Park although the home side may just have the edge in this one.

Dumfries YMCA will go into their tie against Creetown with a new found confidence following their very good result last weekend against Stranraer.

Fixtures for Saturday 28th January 2017

Tweedie Cup Round One

Dumfries YMCA v Creetown kick off 3pm

Lochmaben v Lochar Thistle kick off 3pm

Newton Stewart v Upper Annandale kick off 1 pm

Nithsdale Wanderers v Mid Annandale kick off 1pm

Threave Rovers v Abbey Vale kick off 3pm

Wigtown and Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers kick off 1pm