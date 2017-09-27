First round of Potts Cup this weekend for south teams

The first round of the Potts Cup takes place this weekend with Annan Athletic playing hosts to Lochar Thistle at Galabank on Friday evening for a contest the visitors will be expected to win on current league form with the two sides sitting at opposite ends if the table.

Another six ties take place on Saturday. Creetown entertain Newton Stewart and Heston Rovers will start as favourites to see off the challenge of neighbours Dumfries YMCA at Palmerston Park.

Mid Annandale entertain Queen of the South youngsters at Lockerbie, Nithsdale Wanderers lock horns with Lochmaben, St Cuthbert seem to have overcome a stuttering start to the season and will start as favourites to progress when they have Upper Annandale as their visitors to Kirkcudbright. The young Stranraer welcome Threave Rovers to Stair Park.

There are two South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played on Wednesday night with Newton Stewart entertaining Abbey Vale at Blairmount Park and Threave Rovers playing Stranraer for the second time within four days but this time at Meadow Park.

Fixtures

Friday 29th September 2017

Potts cup round one

Kick off 7.30pm

Annan Athletic v Lochar Thistle

Saturday 30th September 2017

Potts Cup Round One

All kick offs at 3pm

Creetown v Newton Stewart

Heston rovers v Dumfries YMCA

Mid Annandale v Queen of the South

Nithsdale wanderers v Lochmaben

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Upper Annandale

Stranraer v Threave Rovers

Wednesday 4th October 2017

South of Scotland League

Kick offs 7.30pm

Newton Stewart v Abbey Vale

Threave Rovers v Stranraer