Early kick offs as weather takes toll on fixtures

As Winter approaches Saturday’s games kicked off at 2pm although the Abbey Vale versus Creetown Tweedie Cup first round tie became the latest victim of the weather.

In the same competition League leaders Lochar Thistle were expected to be too strong for Dumfries YMCA and that’s exactly what happened with the home side running out easy winners 8-0.

With recent signing Ross Wilson in goals Lochar went ahead in the twenty first minute through Nikki White with Scott Woodward adding a second on the half hour mark. Ryan Coates and Steven Scott scored one each to give the home side a comfortable four goals to nil half time lead. Coates and Woodward found the net in the second half to give them a brace each with Iain Anderson scoring from the penalty spot and Lee

Martin completing the rout with 15 minutes left to play. In the all Stewartry Derby at Meadow Park Threave Rovers took on neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers and progressed by virtue of a 4-1 victory. A double from striker Roman Soltys and singles from Ben Irvine and Connor Jamieson secured Threaves victory.

Upper Annandale played hosts to Newton Stewart at Moffat and although going behind to a Ross McCrindle goal half way through the first half following some sustained pressure from the visitors a late fight back in blustery conditions put the Moffat side through.

Dean Sheilds levelled the match with 14 minutes left to play and two minutes later Searus Aynsley put his side ahead with Michael Swan ensuring victory with a third goal three minutes into time added on.

Results

Friday 27th October 2017

Alba Cup Final

Mid Annandale 4 Bonnyton Thistle1

Saturday 28th October 2017

Tweedie Cup Round 1

Abbey Vale v Creetown match postponed

Lochar Thistle 8 Dumfries YMCA 0

Threave Rovers 4 St Cuthbert Wanderers 1

Upper Annandale 3 Newton 1