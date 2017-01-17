Challengers close the gap at top of south league

While league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch were slipping up last weekend in their drawn match against Threave Rovers, nearest challengers St Cuthbert Wanderers and Edusport Academy were closing in at the top by taking full points from their matches against Dumfries YMCA and Newton Stewart respectively.

Threave led at half time by a single goal scored by Luke Hammond. Three minutes into the second half a 30 yard screamer from Wigtown striker Robert Jamieson levelled the contest but a brace from Threave’s Jay McInally saw the Castle Douglas side take a firm grip on the game. With nine minutes left to play the visitors brought themselves back into contention when an Ian Miller corner was tapped into the net at the back post by Lewis McIntyre. A 20 yard strike from Blair Dougan squared the match.

St Cuthbert Wanderers recorded an easy 9-0 victory over Dumfries YMCA at Kirkcudbright while Edusport Academy outplayed Newton Stewart in a 5-2 win at Galabank. Edu dominated the match throughout and went ahead after 11 minutes from the penalty spot but failed to overcome a sturdy Newton defence again until after the break. On the hour mark the home side doubled their scoreline and five minutes later the goal of the match was scored from all of 40 yards. Edu scored another two goals to go nap but in the final ten minutes the visitors fought back with a goal from Micky Wilson and a penalty conversion from Rory Drysdale to make the scoreline more respectable.

Heston Rovers had a comfortable 7-2 victory over Creetown at Palmerston Park with veteran striker Jamie Struthers scoring five goals in the rout. The Annandale Derby at Lockerbie ended in a two all draw between Mids and Lochmaben.

The other two fixtures scheduled to be played became victims of the adverse weather conditions.

Results from Saturday 14th January

South of Scotland league

Abbey vale v Lochar thistle match postponed

Edusport academy 5 Newton Stewart 2

Heston rovers 7 Creetown 2

Mid Annandale 2 Lochmaben 2

St Cuthbert Wanderers 9 Dumfries YMCA 0

Threave Rovers 3 Wigtown and Bladnoch 3

Upper Annandale v Nithsdale Wanderers match postponed