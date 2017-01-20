Challenge Cup second round kicks off on Friday night

The South’s most prestigious football cup competition takes precedence this weekend with the second round ties scheduled to be played.

Annan Athletic start the ball rolling at Galabank on Friday evening with a 7.30pm kick off against Lowland League side Dalbeattie Star.

Saturday sees the other seven ties being played with Abbey Vale having a plum tie against Queen of the South at New Abbey. A young Queens team will be tough opposition for Vale but they have already shown this season that they are up for the fight and the result of this match could be close.

Fleet Star who this season are not taking part in the South of Scotland League will re-form to play Heston Rovers at Palmerston Park and in all probability will play second fiddle to the home side who are finding a good bit of form. Nithsdale Wanderers and Mid Annandale lock horns at Sanquhar for a contest that looks to be very evenly matched while the same could be said about the match at Kirkcudbright where St Cuthbert Wanderers play hosts to South League leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch. Dumfries YMCA should be no opposition for their senior opponents when they visit Stair Park to play Stranraer but will relish playing against a team of the calibre of the home youngsters that will add to their experience of playing in South football.

Threave Rovers entertain Newton Stewart at Meadow Park and although home advantage could well be decisive in this cup tie the two teams look evenly matched and it could possibly take more than the regulation minutes to find a winner. The match at Moffat featuring Upper Annandale and Creetown looks like another that could go close with once again home advantage maybe being the deciding factor although the visitors are more than capable of progressing if they can hit top form on the day.