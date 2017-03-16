All to play for at the top of the south league on Saturday

Edusport Academy could top the league table on Saturday night following their home match at Galabank against Creetown.

That is if they take the three points and record a difference of more than three goals.

That would see Edu overtake leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch on goal difference although they will have played two games more than the Trammondford Park outfit.

Fifth placed Lochar Thistle are at home to 12th placed Upper Annandale and depending on how Newton Stewart perform against Mid Annandale they could jump back up into fourth place if they claim the three points.

Matches between Newton and Mids are always keenly contested and there is nothing to suggest that this encounter will be any different. However the Creesiders will be keen to hang onto fourth place for the rest of the season so a good match is in prospect.

Nithsdale Wanderers and Heston Rovers lock horns at Sanquhar with the Dumfries side slight favourites to take the three points although a fairly even match is expected.

There are two Tweedie Cup round one ties being played with Threave Rovers favourites to progress at the expense of Abbey Vale with home advantage possibly being the deciding factor although the visitors are more than capable of turning the odds in their favour if they hit top form.

Wigtown play hosts to St Cuthbert Wanderers at Trammondford Park for a match that looks like it could go close with the home side slight favourites to go through to round two of this particular competition.

On Wednesday, March 22 in the evening there are two matches scheduled to be played with a South of Scotland League local Stewartry Derby being played at Meadow Park when Threave Rovers entertain neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers for a contest that could go either way.

In the first round of the Potts Cup there is an Annandale derby with Lochmaben playing hosts to Upper Annandale at Lockerbie.

Fixtures

Saturday 18th March; All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League; Edusport Academy v Creetown; Lochar Thistle v Upper Annandale; Mid Annandale v Newton Stewart; Nithsdale Wanderers v Heston Rovers

Tweedie cup round 1; Threave Rovers v Abbey Vale; Wigtown and Bladnoch v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Wednesday 22nd March 2017; Kick offs at 7.30pm

South of Scotland League; Threave Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Potts cup round 1; Lochmaben v Upper Annandale