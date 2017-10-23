Adverse weather devastates challenge cup fixture card

There was a very exciting weekend in South Football circles in prospect with the second round of the South Regional Challenge Cup taking place across the region.

Unfortunately the fixture card was devastated by the adverse weather conditions with three of the six matches being postponed, On Friday evening South newcomers Bonnyton Thistle travelled up the motorway from Kilmarnock to play Lowland League side BSC Glasgow in the City but went down 3-1.

Lochar Thistle entertained Dalbeattie Star in Dumfries with the Lowland League side progressing. Corey Thomson scored a double to add to a single from Jamie McHarrie for Star with ex Dalbeattie player Iain Anderson finding a late consolation for the home side.

On the same evening there was a bottom of the table clash when Annan Athletic played Dumfries YMCA at Galabank in a South league match when the home side ran out comfortable winners 5-1.

In the Regional Challenge Cup matches that were played last season’s South League winners Edusport Academy who now play in the Lowland League entertained St Cuthbert Wanderers at Galabank in a match that Edu started as favourites to progress from and that’s exactly what they did. Kristian broke the deadlock after 32 minutes to give Edu a half time lead with Garnier adding a brace in the 60th and 77th minutes to ensure that the home side progressed.

Newton Stewart faced a very tough match at Blairmount Park where they welcomed East of Scotland side Kelty Hearts from Fife. The Fifers who are unbeaten in their league scoring 47 goals and losing only four in their six matches played really blasted a young Newton side by finding the net no less than ten times. Scott Dalzeil scored four of the goals with Stuart Cargill adding another three and Ross Philip joining the party with two and Jordyn Sheerin scoring a single as the visitors blew the Creesiders away.

Heston Rovers match against East of Scotland side Peebles was rearranged to be played at Palmerston Park but the Borders side managed to progress by winning a seven goal contest by the odd goal. Alan McMath put the visitors ahead after 24 minutes but a Stuart Douglas effort was redirected into the net by David Lindsay to level the match. Seven minutes after the restart a Lyndsay corner was headed into the net by Newell and in the 58th minute McMath scored a third and completed his hat trick on the ninety minute mark with Heston adding two goals in time added on.

Results

Friday 20th October 2017

South of Scotland League; Annan Athletic 5 Dumfries YMCA 1

South Regional Challenge Cup Round 2; BSC Glasgow 3 Bonnyton Thistle 1; Lochar Thistle 1 Dalbeattie Star 3

Saturday 21st October 2017

South of Scotland League ; Lochmaben 5 Stranraer 2; Nithsdale Wanderers v Abbey Vale match posponed

South Regional Challenge Cup Round 2; Edusport Academy 3 St Cuthbert Wanderers 0; Newton Stewart 0 Kelty Hearts 10; Peebles 4 Heston Rovers 3; Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale match posponed; Vale of Leithen v Upper Annandale match postponed; Whitehill Welfare v Creetown match postponed