First year success for water sports association

Stranraer Water Sports Association are celebrating their first year anniversary with some exciting developments.

At a recent committee meeting SWSA voted to keep the annual membership fees at the same level as last year to encourage membership renewal and new members.

The intention is to fund special projects through grants and keep the membership fees at a level most can afford to encourage participation and support for all sports.

Chairman David Davies said: “Please also note that if you have a swipe card, at present this will remain valid if you renew your subscription before 28th February. So, this Newsletter contains some very exciting news about developments in the pipeline for 2017. If 2016 has been one of “digging the foundations”, I hope you will see that 2017 will start to see tangible developments above ground level!

“We are pleased to announce that SWSA has now received confirmation of a successful planning application for a new boat house on the Loch side in Agnew park. We have also received the first draft of the lease for the land from the council. Because of these two major milestones being met we are now also in communication with The Big Lottery to get written confirmation that we can commence the project they are funding with a grant for £110,350. Stranraer Rotary is also providing grant funding for £12,560 to pay for the skiff kits and tooling to support building the skiffs.

“We are planning a public “open day” at the marina office on the 21st February 10am to 8pm. We will be launching the communication with the wider public so they can understand how they can get involved and what St. Ayles skiffs are all about. We have intentionally made it a long day for those that have work commitments and give everyone a chance to come and see us.”

Please go to Entry Central to rejoin for 2017; Please visit https://www.entrycentral.com/SWSA to sign up