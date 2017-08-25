Fantastic show from pony club members

Members from Galloway Branch of the Pony Club have had a very busy August travelling to represent their club at the Pony Club’s Regional and National Championships which are sponsored by Land Rover.

Firstly a young dressage team travelled to the Ian Stark Equestrian Centre, Selkirk on Friday 11th August for the Pony Club Grassroots Regional Dressage Finals. The team of Hannah Torbet, Lucy Gaw, Jenni Brooke and

Georgie Barr finished a fabulous fifth place out of 23 teams from Scotland, Northern Ireland and North East England. Georgie Barr was

first individual in her section and went on to compete in the “ride off” and finished sixth place overall out of 110 competitors, Hannah Torbet was ninth individual in her section.

On Friday 18th August Isla Forsyth travelled to the beautiful Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire to represent Galloway at the National Championships as an individual dressage competitor against members from all over the British Isles. On a wet day the sun came out for their test with over 200 in the class which was split into six arenas with very strong competition. Although not placed Isla was very pleased with her test and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. She and Mum Allison are hoping to go back next year!

Also competing as an individual but at Show Jumping on the Monday was Charlotte Service on Foley who was 70th to go in a huge class at Intermediate level and made a good attempt at the course. In the Intermediate team competition Galloway’s Izzy Miller-Smith, Charlotte Service, Quinn and Caitlin Jolly jumped over a very wet and muddy arena against 19 teams all of whom had qualified at their own regional competitions across Britain to reach this level.

After a tough 1.05m course, the Galloway team were sitting on the same score as six other teams in joint eigth place. At the end of the 1.10m course there were only two double clears and the team placed in first place were on 16 penalties. Galloway finished in a fantastic tenth place, with Caitlin Jolly gaining one of the few clear rounds of the day.

This has been an exciting time for our members, ponies and families too. To help with costs of travelling, stabling ponies and to travel these long distances the club held a fundraising jumping night at Calgow by kind permission of Anne Jolly and a big thank you to everyone who came along and supported this.

The club is also grateful to Wigtownshire Sports Council for grant assistance which is much appreciated. The whole club has been cheering them on and everyone is very proud of them and their achievements in this small club.