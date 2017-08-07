End of season win for Christine and Debbie

The last of the Wigtownshire Ladies competitions was played at St Medan on Saturday, and the winners Christine Cannon and Debbie Gunby (85-16-88).

Pat McGill and Sally Moore won scratch (86-12.5-73.5).

The winners were presented with the trophy by the Ladies Honorary President Mrs Audrey Simpson.

The Ladies League Trophy was also presented on the day and Pauline Cawthra received it on behalf of Newton Stewart.

St Medan Lady Captain, Muriel Duncan, congratulated the winners and thanked all those for taking part.