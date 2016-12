End of season prizegiving for MRC

Machars Riding Club ended the 2016 season in style with a fun filled evening in Garlieston Village Hall.

Young and old both enjoyed the rodeo bull supplied by Air Bounce Cumbria! Frankie from The Harbour Inn was on hand to keep everyone refreshed.

Chairperson Hazel Campbell gave a brief run down of what had been another extremely successful season for the Club and thanked everyone for their continued support, before presenting everyone with their prizes from the 2016 season.

Elaine Ramsay Lead Rein

Champion Sara McConnell & Oscar

Reserve Champion Megan McIlwraith & Tinkerbell

Priory Vet Centre Wibbly Wobbly

Champion Charlotte Gaw & Henry

Reserve Champion Sara McConnell & Oscar

50cm Pony

Champion Charlotte Gaw & Henry

Reserve Champion Zoe McConnell & Nikki

Reserve Champion Phoebe Gaw & Molly

Carty Port Equestrian 60cm Pony

Champion Ruby McCornick & Shadow

Reserve Champion Tammy Campbell & Blue

70cm Pony

Champion Lucy Gaw & Sam

Reserve Champion Georgie Barr & Monty

3B Construction 80cm Pony

Champion Rhona Baillie & Connie

Reserve Champion Lucy Gaw & Sam

RG Contracting 90cm Pony

Champion Rhona Baillie & Connie

Reserve Champion Isla Campbell & Maginty

Campbell Family 1m pony

Champion Isla Campbell & Maginty

Reserve Champion Emma McCornick & Blue

McNabney Sport Horse 1.1m pony

Champion Iona Campbell & Murphy X

Reserve Champion Caitlin Jolly & Finn

Most Improved Rider

Phoebe Gaw

Glenquicken Engineering 70cm Horse

Champion Katy Jones & Miami Cracker Jack

Reserve Champion Arlene McNabney & Crissy

Mathieson LTD 80cm Horse

Champion Rachael Baillie & Miami George

Reserve Champion Isla Forsyth & Maverick

NFU Mutual 90cm Horse

Champion Isla Forsyth & Maverick

Reserve Champion Lorna Wilson & Silvana

AB&A 1m Horse

Champion Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier

Reserve Champion Arlene McNabney & Earl of EHaghan

1.1m Horse

Champion Arlene McNabney & Dancing Cavalier

Reserve Champion Heather Vance & Miami Boy Cruiser

Junior Beginner Intro Dressage

Champion Katy McMiken & Sparky

Reserve Champion Megan McIlwraith & Tinkerbell

Junior Intro Dressage

Champion Finn McMiken & Welshie

Reserve Champion Finn McMiken & Sparky

Junior Prelim Dressage

Champion Beth MacDonald & Minstral

Reserve Champion Finn McMiken & Welshie

Senior Intro Dressage

Champion Arlene Morgan & Rusty

Senior Prelim Dressage

Champion Ashley Burns & Hillgarth Balthazar

Senior Novice Dressage

Champion Kerrin Forsyth & Maverick