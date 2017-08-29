Dressage duo qualify for double national championships

Creebridge-based equestrian ace Anne Keith and her stunning 10-year-old gelding It’s An Honour will take part today in the British Dressage Scottish National Dressage Championships at Rockrose Equestrian Centre in East Lothian.

Anne and It’s An Honour, who is a 16.2hh Belgian Warmblood, also qualified this season for the British Riding Clubs Five Star National Dressage Championships at Lincoln, but they unfortunately can’t compete there as both championships are over the same weekend.

Both horse and rider have reached this level of performance despite injury set backs, and Anne says she is particularly grateful to both farrier Kevin Ball and Academy Vets, Stranraer, whose knowledge and skills have brought ‘Barney’ back to a full recovery.

Anne said earlier this week she was thoroughly looking forward to competing.