Draw for Wigtownshire Rink Championships

The first major competition of the new curling season takes place next week at Stranraer Ice Rink.

The draw for the Wigtownshire Rink Championships, sponsored by J D Owen Family Butchers, Newton Stewart, and Frasers the Butchers, Stranraer, is as follows:

Thursday, October 26, 12.20pm – A McClymont, Minnigaff v J Agnew, Leswalt; Glasserton No 1 v I Macpherson, Logan; John Cannon, Wigtown v I Kirkpatrick, Stoneykirk; T Harrison, Leswalt v Ph Wilson, Castle Kennedy.

Semi-final – Friday, October 27, 2.40pm

Final - Friday, October 27, 6.00pm.

All games eight ends, including final.

Draw to the tee decides peeled game, except in final when an extra end will be played.

Entry – £4 per rink, payable with the ice money.