Double win for mighty McGinn

The Cluckie International Trophy OM and R D Watson Rosebowl were played for at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club on Saturday, June 3, in glorious conditions and with some super scores.

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to all prizewinners, especially Wigtown’s own Dennis McGinn who won both the scratch and the handicap competitions. A big thank you to Neil Cluckie and William and Marilyn Neil for their continued sponsorship.”

RD Watson Scratch Winner – Dennis McGinn – 68; 2, Michael Kyle – 69; 3, Fraser Hughes – 70

Cluckie International Trophy

Trophy Winnder – Dennis McGinn 68-6-62

1st Class - 1, Deryck Cluckie 76-12-64; 2, Stevie Kingston 72-8-64; 3, Bob Graham 71-5-66 (bih)

2nd Class - 1, Jim Maginess 83-18-65 (bih); 2, Neil Cluckie 73-13-65; 3, Thomas McCreadie 83-17-66