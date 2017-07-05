DEHS netball teams presentation lunch

Following a very successful season during which the junior teams from the Douglas Ewart High School won three of the four regional trophies up for grabs, the players attended a presentation lunch last Thursday in the Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart.

There were various categories for which all the girls had voted for their preferred player. The categories included most improved player, best dodger, best defender, most enthusiastic, good sportsmanship, and player’s player of the year. The winners received a medal and a certificate.

In addition to this, Miss Kneeshaw and Mrs Francis selected coach’s most improved player and coach’s player of the year for each year group.

On behalf of all the players, Amy Smith presented Mrs Francis with a bouquet of flowers for all her coaching over the season.

It was a very enjoyable outing and many thanks to the staff at the Crown Hotel for great service and food.

Here’s looking forward to next season.