Debut win for Dumfries pair at St Medan

The ladies Airlour Foursomes Stableford competition was held at St Medan on Saturday.

The sun shone and the course was in beautiful condition which added to the enjoyment of the day. The winners were Fiona Allison and Marion Kay from Dumfries with 36 points who were playing at St Medan for the first time. Second were Christine McKinnel and Alison Graham with 34pts (biw) and third were Elizabeth Leggatt and Moira Macalpine 34pts.

The winners were presented with the trophy by St Medan Lady Captain Muriel Duncan.