David McMath wins gun club Scott Carson Memorial

Dalbeattie Civic Gun Club held a 100 bird Scott Carson Memorial Clay Pigeon Shoot on Sunday 20th August at Little Cloak Farm, Dalbeattie in memory of Scott Carson who was a popular and well respected Club member.

We were fortunate to have a dry day with little or no wind and an excellent turnout of 38 guns which was a testament to Scott’s popularity.

The outright winner for the full day was David McMath, with an excellent score of 297 X 300, and he collected the Scott Carson Memorial Trophy which had been expertly crafted by club member Ian Edmonds. He also won the High Gun cash prize generously donated by Stuart Nichol.

The shoot comprised four 25 bird events, the first of which was an article match as competitors had donated prizes for competition on the day.

Event 1

75 Pts-D.Brown, D. McMath.

74 Pts-M.Turkington, G.Fleming.

72Pts-J.D.Brown,S.Allan,C.Rautenberg,A.Carson,S.Nichol.

71Pts- C.Maxwell,B.Paton,C.McCathie,R.Clacherty,I.Edmonds,B.Spence.

70Pts-C.Proudlock, W.Little.

68Pts-H.Coates,D.W.Bell,B.Carson.

66Pts-A.Gordon.

65Pts-M.A.Stuart.

64Pts-B.Moffat

62Pts-A.McKeand, J.Carson.

61Pts-B.Baird.

Event 2

75Pts-G.Fleming, D.McMath, B.Spence.

74Pts-M.Turkington,D.Brown,C.McCathie.

72Pts-I.Edmonds,S.Nichol.

71Pts-C.Proudlock,A.Carson.

70Pts-A.McKeand, M.A.Stuart.

Event 3

74Pts-S.Nichol

73Pts-D.McMath, C.Rautenberg,

72Pts-M.Turkington,C.Maxwell,B.Paton,A.Carson.

71Pts-W.Little.

70Pts-M.A.Stuart, G.Fleming.

69Pts-D.Brown, A.McKeand.

Event 4

75Pts-H.Coates,D.Brown,A.McKeand,S.Allan,A.Carson.

74Pts-D.McMath,J.Carson.

73Pts-S.Nichol.

72Pts-M.Turkington,J.D..Brown,B.Moffat,W.Little,R.Clacherty,I.Edmonds.