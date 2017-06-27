County ladies win Mactier

The Mactier Trophy was recently played for at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club. It is a Ladies scratch matchplay Trophy played for over one week in June, teams from each club consisting of four couples . The Monday night draw saw Newton Stewart win over St Medan 3-1. Wednesday night’s matches saw Wigtownshire County beat Wigtown & Bladnoch 3-1, whilst Stranraer won over Newton Stewart 4-0. Friday night saw some great golf played in the final between Wigtownshire County and Stranraer with the County girls emerging the winners by 2½ matches to 1½.

The winning team were Kerry McWilliam, Pat McKinstry, Gwen Robson, Fiona McCall, Lesley Caldwell, Christine Brown, Sue Tipton, Caroline Smith and Maria Cowan.