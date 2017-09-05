Closing win for Cilla and Lynn

Wigtown and Bladnoch Golf Club ladies held their closing competition in aid of a local cancer charity at the course last Sunday.

Sadly, it was very wet and conditions were not good underfoot, but that did not dampen their spirits!

The winners with a brilliant score of net 70 were Cilla Strain (Wigtown) and Lynn Allan (Newton Stewart), Runners-up were Lyn Kane and Gillian Rowlinson of Kirkcudbright with 72, and third prize went to Margaret Locke and Janet Roff, also from Kirkcudbright, with 73.

A spokesperson for the club said: “As a result of generous sponsorship for prize money once again from Peter Foulds, Opticians, in Newton Stewart, in total just over £260 was raised for a local cancer charity so it was all worthwhile.”