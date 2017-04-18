Christine’s gunning for a third gold

Wigtown Curling Club member Christine Cannon heads to Canada later this week to try and win a third world senior women’s curling title for Scotland.

The experienced internationalist will be making her ninth appearance for Scotland at world level, and her fourth appearance at the seniors in five years, when the competition begins on Sunday.

Having originally skipped Scotland to a world title in 2014, she stepped down to third stones when Jackie Lockhart became eligible, and along with other team members Isobel Hannen and Margaret Richardson, they won the world title in Sweden last April.

Now, they are attempting to defend their crown in the heart of curling country in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Scots have been drawn in the same group as Australia, Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and the United States.

Also heading for the championships are three Ireland players with a Galloway connection. Glasserton Curling Club member and Galloway Gazette reporter Louise Kerr, is playing for the Irish senior women’s team. They have been drawn in the same section as Canada, England, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Russia and Sweden.

In the world mixed doubles championships, going on a the same time as the seniors, Leswalt Curling Club members Neil and Alison Fyfe will be flying the flag for Ireland. The father and daughter duo have to climb the world rankings from 12th place to seventh at the championships to get an automatic berth for Ireland at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea next February.