Christine and team wins Edinburgh Senior International title

Edinburgh International Seniors winners.

Congratulations to Wigtown Curling Club member Christine Cannon, who as a member of Team Lockhart, won the Edinburgh Seniors at the weekend at Murrayfiend Ice Rink.

The team - Jackie Lockhart, Christine Cannon, Isobel Hannen and Margaret Richardson will be defending their Scottish Senior Championship in February.

Galloway Province League

The second round of the Galloway Province Curling League took place last week at Stranraer Ice Rink with two rinks each from Penninghame and Minnigaff Curling Clubs taking each other on.

Results from November 13:

G Milroy, Penninghame 13 A McClymont, Minnigaff 3; D Paton, Penninghame 6 D McArthur, Minnigaff 6.

Points - Penninghame 3 - Minnigaff 1

Shots - Penninghame 19 - Minnigaff 9